Vince Neil Doc this Sunday
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
As a massive Motley Crue fan this will be an amazing documentary. “Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story” will air this Sunday at 7pm central time on Reelz.
