No arrests yet in Lincoln latest murder. The body of 42 year old, Stacy Talbot, was found in the street last Thursday at North 14th and Judson. He’d been shot in the chest. Talbot’s friends and family gathered Sunday night at Belmont Park to remember him and say they just want whoever did this to be brought to justice.

