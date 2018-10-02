VIDEO: Package Stolen From Front Step of NE Lincoln Home

Police need your help in identifying a thief who stole a package from the front porch of a northeast Lincoln home on Monday.

A surveillance camera set up on the porch of the home just east of 70th and Holdrege caught the theft.  According to the Lincoln Police report, the package contained a Bluetooth helmet valued at $47.

Anyone with information should contact Lincoln Police at 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 475-3600.

The post VIDEO: Package Stolen From Front Step of NE Lincoln Home appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Food Fort Offers Food and Friendship Trade Deal Draws Praise From NE Ag. Group Best and Worst Cities for Disabled Lincoln Public Schools Enrollment Continues To Grow Ricketts Reacts to Trump Trade Deal BREAKING: Robbery At Lincoln Jewelry Store