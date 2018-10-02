Police need your help in identifying a thief who stole a package from the front porch of a northeast Lincoln home on Monday.

A surveillance camera set up on the porch of the home just east of 70th and Holdrege caught the theft. According to the Lincoln Police report, the package contained a Bluetooth helmet valued at $47.

Anyone with information should contact Lincoln Police at 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 475-3600.

The post VIDEO: Package Stolen From Front Step of NE Lincoln Home appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.