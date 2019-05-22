VIDEO: LPD Releases Surveillance Footage of Weekend Theft At Neemann and Sons

LINCOLN –(KFOR May 22)–Lincoln Police have provided surveillance video to KFOR News of a theft that happened last Saturday (May 18) at the Neemann and Sons lot near 12th and Arapahoe.

Investigators say the owner was notified about an alarm sounding at his garage where construction equipment is stored. When he showed up, the overhead the garage door was open and a 2000 White Dodge Ram 2500 and a Solair Air compressor were missing.

The truck was worth at $4,000 and the air compressor at $1,500.

If you have any information on this case, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.