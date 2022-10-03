104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Victim’s Name Released From Lincoln’s Latest Homicide

October 3, 2022 11:05AM CDT
(KFOR NEWS  October 3, 2022)  Lincoln Police have released the name of the man killed Thursday, September 29th near
North 65th & Madison Avenue.

Officers found 48-year-old, Robert Aguirre of Lincoln, responded to a check welfare call.

35-year-old Joshua Larsen was arrested for 2nd Degree Murder.

This investigation is ongoing, and LPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

