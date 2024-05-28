Victims in Saturday’s Deadly Shooting Identified

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–New information was released Tuesday morning by Lincoln Police regarding the Saturday morning shooting deaths of two men outside of a gentlemen’s club.

LPD said in a statement to KFOR News the two victims have been identified as 40-year-old Terrell Jones and 39-year-old Carlos Silva, both of Lincoln, in the shooting outside of The Office near South Folsom Street and West Prospector Court. LPD public information manager Erika Thomas confirmed to KFOR News they are looking for a potential suspect in the case. More information would be released at Wednesday’s media briefing.

It was around 2am Saturday where an argument took place before the shooting. Both Silva and Jones were wounded multiple times and taken to a Lincoln hospital, where they both died. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

If you have information in this case that could lead to a possible suspect, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.