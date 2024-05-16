Victims in Rollover Crash and Hit and Run Identified by LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 16)–Lincoln Police on Thursday released the names of the two victims involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon and deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the man killed in the fatal crash at 56th and Cooper on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 30-year-old Levi Bowman of Lincoln. The exact circumstances behind what led to that crash are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the man killed in the apparent hit-and-run crash at 37th and Cornhusker on Tuesday evening has been identified as 22-year-old Alejandro Murillo of Lincoln. Police have made no arrests yet in the hit and run, as the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information regarding the deadly hit-and-run, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.