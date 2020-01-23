Victims In Fiery Crash Northwest of Lincoln Identified

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)– The man killed in Tuesday night’s 3 vehicle accident on Highway 79, just northwest of Lincoln, has been identified as 30 year old Bryan Simpson of Valparaiso. He was southbound in an S-U-V when he collided with a northbound pickup driven by 19 year old Nathaniel Boyd of Raymond.
The third vehicle, which crashed into the other two, was driven by 20 year Vera Vetsalo of Lincoln. Both Boyd and Vetsalo were using seatbelts. They were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released. Simpson was not using a seatbelt.
Sheriff Terry Wagner noted Wednesday that bad weather may have contributed, but the official statement from the Sheriff’s office said Thursday that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.