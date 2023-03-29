Victims Identified In Monday’s Double-Homicide Case In South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 29)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday morning formally identified the two men killed on Monday afternoon, after they were intentionally hit by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old woman at the Lodge Apartments near 48th and Nebraska Parkway.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez and 42-year-old Chris Karmazin, who were maintenance employees of the Lodge complex, were found deceased by first responders on Monday, after they were hit in a grassy area near the apartment complex clubhouse.

The driver, Taylor Bradley, was found ten minutes later just blocks away from the scene and taken into custody. She’s facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Wednesday, Police Chief Teresa Ewins said in viewing the video of the incident, investigators believe there was intent from Bradley in killing both men. No motive has been determined yet in the case.

Bradley is to be arraigned in Lancaster County Court Wednesday at 2pm.