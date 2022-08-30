Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified

Lincoln, NE (August 30, 2022) Lincoln Police today identified the motorcycle rider who died in a crash Monday night.

On Monday, August 29, at 6:35 p.m. a blue 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A 2013 Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto North 35th Street. The Sonata, driven by an 18-year-old female from Lincoln, then made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, died at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.