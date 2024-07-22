Victim in Weekend Deadly Car/Pedestrian Crash Identified

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 22)–Lincoln Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s deadly car/pedestrian crash at Sun Valley Boulevard and West “O” Street as 62-year-old John Gross.

Investigators say Gross was sitting in the raised median along West “O” Street, just west of Sun Valley Boulevard, when a westbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Vanessa Williams apparently crossed the median and struck Gross. He later died at a hospital.

Williams was determined to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested for felony motor vehicle homicide.