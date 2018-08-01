Victim In Tuesday Morning Shooting Identified

Lincoln Police have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot in her north Lincoln home.

She’s been identified as 36-year-old Jessica Brandon.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says the intruders entered the home at 20th and Fairfield just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and officers were called at 3:45 a.m. Bliemeister says four children were among seven people in the home when the woman was shot. No other injuries have been reported.

Brandon was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital. No arrests have been reported.

