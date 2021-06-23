Victim In Sunday Morning Shooting Has Died
LINCOLN—(KFOR June 23)—A 78-year-old Lincoln woman has died, after she suffered a gunshot wound to the head early Sunday morning at her home near 18th and Dakota, police said on Wednesday morning.
Janet Kotopka “succumbed” to her injuries early Wednesday morning, according to acting Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson. The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office will determine if new charges will be filed against 80-year-old John Kotopka, the victim’s husband. He is being held on $500,000 bond and is facing a charge of first-degree assault.
Janet Kotopka, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and John Kotopka had been married for 57 years.
This shooting remains under investigation.