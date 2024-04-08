LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 8)–No arrests have been made yet, but Lincoln Police are still conducting an investigation into the city’s first homicide of the year, following a deadly shooting early Sunday morning outside the Royal Hookah Bar and Lounge off of 16th and “O” Street.

Assistant Chief Jason Stille on Monday said there was a disturbance involving the victim, 32-year-old Gregory Little of Lincoln, another man, other patrons and members of a hired security team from Omaha about cutting in line. That led to a struggle, where a baton was taken. Stille says one of the security team members, a 24-year-old man, fired his gun toward Little.

“I believe one shot was to an arm and a couple more were upper chest,” Stille said.

CPR was attempted and Little was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. For now, it’s unclear if any charges will be filed in the case.

Stille said there may be others that were hurt during incident and asked them, and any witnesses, to come forward with information and video recordings. The LPD non-emergency number is 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.