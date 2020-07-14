Victim Identified In Monday Morning Homicide South of Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–Lincoln Police have identified the victim in the deadly shooting early Monday morning at a home near 13th and Washington, as 48-year-old Adolpho Aguado.
Chief Jeff Bliemeister on Tuesday morning said Aguado had been in a dispute with his 21-year-old son, Adolpho Ortiz. Family members tried to escort Ortiz from the house, after he retrieved a gun. Chief Bliemeister said Ortiz allegedly fired several shots, while being escorted out, and one of the bullets struck Aguado.
Bliemeister said Aguado was pronounced dead at the scene.
Through witness interviews and talking with the gunman himself, police arrested Ortiz on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Bliemeister says their investigation is ongoing.