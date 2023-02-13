Victim Identified in Friday Night’s Deadly Crash In North Lincoln

LINCOLN—-(KFOR Feb. 13)—New information released by Lincoln Police on Monday morning about a single vehicle crash Friday night that happened near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

In a news release to KFOR News, police say the crash killed 47-year-old Laura Devries of Ogallala.

The investigation determined a gray Ford Expedition had been eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and exited using the off ramp towards North 14th Street. The vehicle continued eastbound and crossed both lanes of North 14th Street before striking a power pole. It came to rest in the grassy area east of the North 14th Street entrance ramp to Cornhusker Highway.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital where the passenger, Laura Devries, was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old David Devries, remains hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.