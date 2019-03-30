Victim Identified In Fatality Wreck Friday Outside Gateway Mall

LINCOLN–(KFOR March 30)–Lincoln Police have identified the person killed early Friday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash at Lyncrest Drive and “O” Street, just outside of Gateway Mall.

Jared J. Williams, 23, of Lincoln was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital, police said in a statement to KFOR News. Williams was a passenger in a westbound car that crossed into the eastbound lanes of “O” Street and collided with three other cars stopped in the turn lanes waiting to turn northbound.

The extent of any other injuries involved is unknown and what led to the crash is still under investigation.

Police had blocked off “O” Street from 56th to 66th to reconstruct the accident scene, but reopened it by early evening.

1:45pm Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR March 29)–A fatal crash in east-central Lincoln early Friday afternoon remains under investigation.

So far, Lincoln Police have confirmed to KFOR News the crash at Lyncrest Drive and “O” Street is a fatality accident. Several vehicles were involved and mulitiple people were taken to a hospital.

Police say “O” Street is closed between 56th and 66th Streets in both directions. If you are heading toward that area, plan an alternate route.

No other details were immediately available.

