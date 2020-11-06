Vets Day Parade Route Changed
Lincoln, NE (November 6, 2020) Lincoln’s third annual Veterans Day Parade has been scheduled for this Sunday, November 8, beginning at 2 pm. Floats, exhibits, bands and walking participants were to have traveled along K Street from Lincoln School westward past the State Capitol. Today, with the change of the Covid-19 Risk Dial to Red, parade organizers have issued the following:
Parade Route Changed
SPECTATORS WILL REMAIN IN THEIR VEHICLES AND DRIVE DOWN
K STREET. ENTERING ON 14TH STREET AND EXITING AFTER 21ST STREET.
The parade is scheduled from 2-4 pm on Sunday, November 8th. The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast LIVE on the Lincoln Veterans Parade website Home Page. Once, the Opening Ceremony is competed vehicles will be able enter the Parade Route at 14th and K Street heading Eastbound. Vehicles will be driving down the center of K Street. Proceeding at a slow pace heading towards 21st Street. Once, past 21st street vehicles will exit the Parade Route. The entries for the Parade will be lined up on the left and right side of K Street.