Veterans Walk of Recognition Among Highlights To Veteran’s Day Events in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 10)–For the 25th year, the Veterans Walk of Recognition will happen Saturday for Veterans Day, starting at 9:30am at the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium and ending at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park.

Gailen Young of Lincoln was among the first group of veterans to start the Walk of Recognition.

“That was a spur in the moment deal,” Young told KFOR News. “Since then, we’ve had some big crowds and we’ve had some small crowds. Whatever it is, we’re veterans trying to put ‘Veterans’ back in Veteran’s Day.”

Young said they’ve walked in all kinds of weather to recognize Veteran’s Day.

“We owe it to all those who didn’t make it home to recognize them,” he added.

Because of the Nebraska/Maryland football game Saturday morning that parking will be limited around the stadium and if you interested in joining the walk, park over by the Veteran’s Garden at Antelope Park and someone will drive you back to the stadium in time for the walk at 9:30.

Flags will also be placed in the garden to commemorate Veterans Day. The Veterans Memorial Garden is open daily from 5 am to 11 pm, including Veterans Day.

A Veteran’s Day program will then be held at 11am Saturday inside Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park. The program will focus on General John J. Pershing and include remarks by Mr. Donald F. Costello and City Council member Tom Duden. Presentation of the Colors will be conducted by Veterans Walk Flag Bearers Gailen Young and Scott Arner. Laura Keller and Kevin Murray will be the featured musicians. Rev. Penny Greer, with the Northeast United Church of Christ, will deliver the invocation and benediction

If you are planning to attend the events, here are some helpful tips.



Access Antelope Park via South Street and Memorial Drive, or via 27th and Garfield streets. The entrance to Antelope Park from “A” Street is now closed due to a construction project adjacent to the park.

Lincoln’s Veterans Parade on Sunday

Portions of several streets will temporarily close Sunday, November 12 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fifth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.

The following streets will be closed November 12 from 12:30 to 4 p.m., with no vehicle access to adjacent properties:

S. 14th Street, “H” to “K” streets

S. 16th Street, “H” to “L” streets

S. 17th Street, “J” to “L” streets

S. 18th Street from “J” to “L” streets

S. 20th Street from “J” to “L” streets

S. 21st Street, “J” to “L” streets

Goodhue Boulevard from “H” to “G” streets

“H” Street from 14th to 16th streets

“K” Street, S. 13th to 21st streets

S. Antelope Valley Parkway from “K” to “L” streets

Residents are advised to arrive early and to park at one of the nearby parking garages. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet parking lot at 21st and “K” streets, and in the City parking lot bounded by “K” Street, Rosa Parks Way, Ninth and 10th streets.

Parade entries include veteran organizations, the Veterans Memorial Garden, the Mounted Color Guard of Fort Riley Kansas, Husker legend and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, The Roughriders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cornhusker Ford Model A Club, Blue Star Mothers, VA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, U-Haul, Sandhills Global, and many more. Several area high school marching bands will perform, including those from Pius X and Lincoln Public Schools.