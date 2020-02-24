Veterans Memorial Garden Renovation To Begin In March
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 24)-The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday a renovation and improvement project at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park that will begin in March.
The multiphase project will replace the Bricks of Honor monuments with new stands and bricks that are more attractive and durable.
In 2019, the Department conducted a thorough condition assessment of the structures in the Garden. Based on the results, the Department will replace the monuments in most need of repair: the World War II and Pre-1900 Bricks of Honor monuments.
“The Veterans Memorial Garden is very important to our community, and we want to ensure that it will continue to honor all veterans and their families,” said Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director. “By replacing these monuments, the Garden will continue to serve as a permanent reminder of the sacrifices veterans have made to preserve our freedom.”
This work will begin on Monday, March 2, if weather and site conditions are suitable. Garden access will be limited during construction. The installation of the new monuments and bricks is expected to be completed by Memorial Day.
