Very High Fire Danger This Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 2) The National Weather Service office in Valley says dry and windy conditions this weekend could allow fires to start easily and spread quickly. In Lincoln, there is a High to Very High Fire Danger Saturday and A Very High Danger likely again Sunday. A wind shift on Sunday will cause any ongoing fires to change directions with (south to southwest winds becoming west to northwest). Winds could gust between 25 and 35 Miles Per Hour throughout the weekend.