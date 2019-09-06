Verdicts in Oakland, CA Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire

(KFOR NEWS September 6, 2019) NOT GUILTY of involuntary manslaughter is the verdict in Oakland, California, in trial of Max Harris, one of 2 men accused in a deadly fire December 2, 2016, inside the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland. 36 people died, including Nicole Siegrist, who graduated from Southwest High and attended UN-L. Siegrist, who went by the stage name, Denalda Nicole Renae, was an artist, musician and model. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict for the leader of the artists’ commune, Derick Almena.
READ MORE: 13 NE Farmers Union members joining rally in D.C.