Vehicle Hits Entrance To Southeast Lincoln Medical Office
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–A vehicle hit the entry way area of a southeast Lincoln medical building early Tuesday morning.
It was just before 7am that Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the entrance of Pioneer Heart Institute near 70th and Van Dorn, where an SUV ended up hitting the building. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, a reporter saw a wall of windows damaged after being pushed inward by the impact of the crash.
The driver reportedly was taken to hospital, but the extent of any possible injuries or condition of the driver is not known. There were no other immediate reports of any injuries.