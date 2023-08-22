Vegan RIBS? Edible Bones?
A plant-based brand has unveiled a pork rib product, which comes complete with edible vegan “bones.”
Slovenian company Juicy Marbles specializes in realistic whole cut meat products made with completely vegan ingredients.
The new product, plant-based ‘bone-in’ ribs, feature bones that are almost entirely made from protein.
The company states that once you’ve eaten the ribs, you can bake, fry or air-fry the bones into puffed, crispy snacks that contain as much protein as beef jerky.
The “ribs” are set for release in early 2024.
WTF.