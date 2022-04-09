Various Street Projects Begin April 11th
(KFOR Lincoln NE April 9, 2022) Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, Adams Street between North Ninth and North 11th streets will be closed for Black Hills Energy meter relocation work. Access to homes will be maintained when possible. Sidewalks will be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, April 16.
Beginning Monday, April 11, portions of West “O” Street between First Street and Sun Valley Boulevard will close for bridge and pavement repairs. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be diverted into the south lanes while repairs are completed in the north lanes. Traffic pattern changes will occur as work progresses. The project is scheduled to be completed in late August. The sidewalk across the bridge will remain open during the project. The Salt Creek Levee Trail under the bridge may have temporary closures.
Beginning Monday, April 11, Holdrege Street between North 96th and North 112th streets will be closed for a Lincoln Water Systems water main expansion project. The recommended detour is North 84th Street to “O” Street to North 148th Street. Access to homes will be maintained throughout the work. The project is scheduled to be completed in early October.
Beginning Monday, April 11, West “A” Street between Southwest 24th and Southwest 27th streets will close each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility relocation work. The street will reopen during morning and evening rush hours. Access to homes will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, April 16. The recommended detour is Coddington Avenue to West Van Dorn to Southwest 40th Street to West “A” Street. StarTran bus stops at Northwest Eighth and West “A” streets, and Folsom Street between West “A” and West “B” streets will be closed.
For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.
For more information on this work, contact Greg Stohs, LTU, at 402-416-5147 or [email protected]. For more information on the West “A” Street Improvement Project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/westa. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.