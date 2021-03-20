Various Road Projects In South Lincoln Begin Monday
(KFOR News March 20, 2021) Beginning Monday March 22nd, Sumner Street between South 19th and South 27th streets will be closed for a water main repair project. The on-street bike route in this area will also be closed. The recommended detour is B street. Work is scheduled to be completed by late October.
Beginning Monday March 22nd, the intersection of South 68th Street/South 70th Street and Saltillo road will be closed. The local closure if the intersection is required tp complete the work of the Lincoln South Beltway. Through traffic should use South 54th street and Roca Road as alternate routes. This closure is anticipated to last through July 2021.
The Washington Street closure between South 19th and 25th streets that was scheduled to begin last Monday has been postponed due to a change in contractor phasing for the water main repair project. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will notify the public of the rescheduled closure date.