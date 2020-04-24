Vandals Hit Nebraska GOP Office Again
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–For the second time this week, the headquarters of the Nebraska Republican Party in downtown Lincoln has been vandalized.
Lincoln Police say they were called just before 6am Friday about a window broken out at the GOP offices near 16th and “N”. Officers found a large double pane glass window completely shattered and a brick lying nearby. Words were written on the brick that indicated a targeted attack, police said. Police are currently analyzing video and investigating.
On Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln Police said they received a call about another incident, where a rock was thrown through a window.