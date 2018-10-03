Vandals Damage Headstones, Plaques At Wyuka

Hundreds of dollars of damage was done, after headstones and memorial plaques at Wyuka Funeral Home and Cemetery in Lincoln.

Police say Wyuka on Tuesday reported $600 in vandalism had occurred on the property sometime during September and October. Two stone lions were knocked off the pedestals, pictures were broken off headstones, and memorial plaques were dug up, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

