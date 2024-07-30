Vandalism Reported to ATMs, Store Fronts in East Lincoln Early Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 30)–A series of ATM vandalisms happened early Tuesday morning on the east side of Lincoln and police are looking for what may be a vehicle that could be involved.

According to Lincoln Police, investigators are looking for a silver or gray older model Hyundai, maybe a Sonata, with the license plate number of 8993ACH and possibly being from Kansas. Vandalism was done to the ATM at the Union Bank off of 70th and Pioneers just before 4am Tuesday, where $45,000 damage was done after two men in black clothing with masks tried to pry it open and hit it with a sledgehammer.

Ten minutes later, at the BMO ATM near 52nd and “O”, that machine was damaged and open, with a prybar nearby. About $10,000 damage was done. A short time later, there was an attempted burglary at the Kwik Shop off of 27th and “W”, but nothing was stolen.

Shortly after 5am Tuesday, police were called to Bomgaars off of 56th and Cornhusker, where the front door was damaged but no one got inside. Then at the Union Bank near 48th and Orchard, officers found the ATM with a broken lower panel. Miscellaneous paperwork to the ATM was located nearby along with a yellow-handled sledgehammer, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Similar suspect descriptions were also found in the other attempted break-ins. If you have information on any of these cases, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.