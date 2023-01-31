Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.

This investigation is ongoing and if you have information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.