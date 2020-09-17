Vandalism Inside A Downtown Lincoln Parking Garage Traced Back To Individual
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 17)–Lincoln Police have been handling a case of vandalism from late Monday morning, regarding someone had been defecating in the elevator lobbies of a downtown parking garage. This happened at the Center Park Garage just off of 11th and “N.”
Police say surveillance video shows someone defecating, which led to officers contacting the person responsible, telling him he was no longer allowed in any of the Park and Go buildings, at the request of Center Park Garage employees. Investigators say about $100 in damage was done and no citations have been issued. Police have worked with community partners to connect the man to needed resources.
For the privacy of the man, police have opted not to give out details about what resources or the man’s identity.