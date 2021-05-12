Vaccine A Factor In Offering Remote Learning Program In LPS
(KFOR NEWS May 12, 2021) At the beginning of the semester, families in Lincoln Public Schools were given the opportunity to enroll in the Remote Learning Program for the 2021-22 school year. Over the last 2 weeks, LPS opened the enrollment again and gave families an option to either opt-out or opt-in to the program for next year.
With the vaccine now being approved for ages 12 and older, combined with improved community conditions, LPS administration has directed staff to re-evaluate if a Remote Learning Program would be viable next school year – especially in the middle and high school levels, where the vaccine is available. No final decision has been made yet. LPS Administration is evaluating the program. Parents will be notified as soon as possible if there is a change in the program.
Because the vaccine is not available yet to elementary-aged children, LPS will continue building the Remote Learning Program for grades kindergarten through 5th grade.
READ MORE: Lied Center Announces The 2021-22 Glenn Korff Broadway Series