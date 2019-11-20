UTV Taken From Utility Garage at NW Lincoln Apartment Complex

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 20)–Lincoln Police are looking for a stolen UTV after someone broke into a utility garage at the Willows Complex in the 1800 block of Knox Street.
LPD showed up around 8:45am Monday about a burglary, where someone broke into the garage and stole a red 2016 Polaris Ranger UTV, with a snowplow attached on the front side. The total loss is around $10,000.
If you have information on this burglary and what happened to the UTV, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.