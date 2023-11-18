Utility Work Will Cause Some Street Closures Across Lincoln Starting Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–Starting Monday, Nov. 20, two streets will close from 8am to 3:30pm for utility work being done by Black Hills Energy.

South 48th Street northbound from Newton to Glade streets will be closed with work to be done by Tuesday, Nov. 21. Use Normal Boulevard to 56th Street to South Street to get around the closure.

Leighton Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets will also be impacted for utility work. A recommended detour is North 48th Street to Holdrege to North 56th Street. Work should be done by Wednesday, Nov. 22.