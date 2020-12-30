Events
Behind the Mic
Todd ‘N Tyler
Animal
Sparky
meta
Brady + SN3Somes
Nate Nation!
Pastor Ron and ERock
Ethan Roadie
Overnights with Oli
Local Bandwidth
HardDrive
OTTO
Concert Pix
Join the Blaze Army
Videos
Contact
Advertise With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Sparky Says
Using FARTS for the good of mankind?
Dec 30, 2020 @ 11:37am
Your Wife will hate this but EVERY guy will applaud Tesla for it! Tesla drivers now have the option to set their horn to fart.
A new Holiday Software Update gives owners a variety of horn sounds, including various sound effects like goats, an airhorn, ‘La Cucaracha’, and yes, flatulence. Users can even record their own sounds to use. However, you can’t fart on the move – the funny sounds are only available when the car is in park. I’m buying a TESLA today for just that reason
READ MORE
Blaze Events
Theory of a Dead Man – RESCHEDULED
2 weeks ago
Joe Rogan – NEW DATE in 2021!
10 months ago
Hella Mega Tour 2021
1 year ago
FOZZY – NEW DATE IN 2021
1 year ago
Insane Clown Posse – POSTPONED 2021
11 months ago
Pure Rock Alternative
Events
Behind the Mic
Todd ‘N Tyler
Animal
Sparky
meta
Brady + SN3Somes
Nate Nation!
Pastor Ron and ERock
Ethan Roadie
Overnights with Oli
Local Bandwidth
HardDrive
OTTO
Concert Pix
Join the Blaze Army
Videos
Contact
Advertise With Us
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL