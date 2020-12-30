      Weather Alert

Using FARTS for the good of mankind?

Dec 30, 2020 @ 11:37am

Your Wife will hate this but EVERY guy will applaud Tesla for it! Tesla drivers now have the option to set their horn to fart.

A new Holiday Software Update gives owners a variety of horn sounds, including various sound effects like goats, an airhorn, ‘La Cucaracha’, and yes, flatulence.  Users can even record their own sounds to use.  However, you can’t fart on the move – the funny sounds are only available when the car is in park. I’m buying a TESLA today for just that reason

