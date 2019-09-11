USDA Providing $150 Million For Rural Communities Affected By Natural Disasters

Lincoln, Neb., Sept. 10, 2019 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development
Nebraska State Director Karl Elmshaeuser Wednesday announced that USDA is making $150 million
in grants available through the Community Facilities Program to help rural communities
continue their recovery from the hurricanes, fires and other natural
disasters such as the Nebraska flooding.
“With the communities deeply impacted here in the Nebraska flooding, this comes as great
relief,” Elmshaeuser said. “USDA works hard to help small rural communities thrive and this
funding supports in their long-term recovery.”
The $150 million is included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster
Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019.
Grant applications will be accepted at USDA state offices on a continual basis until funds are
exhausted. Grant assistance will be provided on a graduated scale; smaller communities with the
lowest median household income are eligible for a higher proportion of grant funds.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible
applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally
recognized Native American tribes.
