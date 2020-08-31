USDA Extends Free Meals for Kids Through December 31, 2020
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2020) On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months.
This unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on-the-ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
USDA has been and continues to be committed to using the Congressionally appropriated funding that has been made available.
READ MORE: State Pen Quarantined After Inmates Test Positive