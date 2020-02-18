US Soccer Star to Speak at UNL
Carli Lloyd — a two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and two-time FIFA Player of the Year — will speak at 7:30 p.m. February 20th in the Nebraska Union Ballroom.
Lloyd is a midfielder for the U.S. women’s national soccer team and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Sky Blue FC in New Jersey. She has represented the United States at the past four Women’s World Cup tournaments and is a two-time World Cup champion (2015 and 2019). She was named FIFA Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016. Lloyd also holds the distinction of scoring the game-winning goals in the finals in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. She is the only American to score multiple goals in three Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). She has scored more than 120 goals in almost 300 games with the national team.
The Feb. 20 event is a moderated question-and-answer session during which Lloyd will discuss her success on and off the field.
READ MORE: Nebraskans Likely To Need Fridge Repairs in 2020