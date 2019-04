LINCOLN–(KFOR April 10)–There have been 13 larcenies in Lincoln involving catalytic converters since the beginning of 2019. Lincoln Police say 7 of those have happened in the last month. Of the 13 cases, 10 resulted in the converters being cut off and 10 cases have been reported at repair shops or other businesses. The map above shows where these thefts have taken place. If you have any information on these cases, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.