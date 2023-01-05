UPS Driver Cited After Hitting Vehicle, Pole and House Southeast of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–Lancaster County deputies cited a 37-year-old UPS truck driver late Wednesday afternoon, after she hit a parked vehicle, utility pole and later striking a house.

It happened near 96th and Panama Road in the small community of Holland. Sheriff Terry Wagner tells KFOR News the driver, Susan Finke, was cited for careless driving and having an open container of alcohol. She was tested for DWI, but was under the legal limit.

Wagner says the house suffered around $30,000 damage, while the parked vehicle suffered $15,000 damage and $3,500 damage was done to the utility pole. No one was hurt.