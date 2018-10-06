UPDATED: H.S. Football Scores 10-5

Thursday (10/04/2018)

Bloomfield 30, Randolph 12
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 40
Lincoln Southeast 21, Lincoln Pius X 14
Medicine Valley 44, Brady 0
Millard West 30, Grand Island 24
Omaha Burke 42, Fremont 7
Osmond 54, Winside 14
Riverside 56, Plainview 10
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37, Maywood-Hayes Center 18

Friday (10/05/2018)

Adams Central 43, Minden 0
Ainsworth 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 12
Allen 32, Wausa 26
Alliance 42, Gering 14
Aquinas Catholic 52, North Bend Central 14
Arlington 20, Boys Town 6
Ashland-Greenwood 43, Lincoln Christian 7
Aurora 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 7
BDS 56, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 6
BRLD 56, Louisville 20
Beatrice 27, Crete 14
Bellevue West 55, Omaha South 0
Bennington 46, Schuyler 7
Bertrand 46, Elwood 12
Blair 28, Mount Michael Benedictine 12
Boyd County 28, West Holt 15
Bridgeport 35, Southern Valley 6
Burwell 21, Arcadia-Loup City 12
CWCE 26, Stuart 14
Cambridge 62, Alma 12
Centennial 28, Shelby-Rising City 15
Central City 49, Fairbury 0
Central Valley 44, St. Mary’s 6
Centura 49, Gibbon 7
Chase County 12, Chadron 8
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Cedar Bluffs 0
Clearwater-Orchard 38, Twin Loup 7
Cozad 15, Kearney Catholic 9
Creighton 56, North Central 6
Creighton Preparatory School 60, Omaha Northwest 13
Cross County 54, Nebraska Lutheran 22
David City 21, Twin River 20
Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Superior 0
Douglas County West 46, Fort Calhoun 24
EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) 62, East Butler 18
Elm Creek 28, Amherst 22
Freeman 12, Johnson County Central 8
Garden County 34, Wauneta-Palisade 20
Giltner 50, Axtell 28
Gordon-Rushville 6, Hershey 0
Gothenburg 23, Valentine 0
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Wood River 6
Gretna 39, Elkhorn 21
Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, Crofton 12
Hartington-Newcastle 25, Wynot 20
Harvard 60, Red Cloud 6
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Raymond Central 10
Hay Springs 45, Crawford 6
Heartland Lutheran 44, Dorchester 27
Hemingford 54, Bayard 12
Howells-Dodge 20, Elkhorn Valley 16
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Elgin Public/Pope John 0
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 77, Elba 6
Hyannis 53, Cody-Kilgore 12
Johnson-Brock 66, Pawnee City 0
Kenesaw 1, Franklin 0
Kimball 76, Morrill 14
Lincoln East 59, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln High 56, Omaha Benson 14
Lincoln Lutheran 19, Auburn 16
Lourdes Central Catholic 58, Palmyra 42
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42
Malcolm 46, Conestoga 6
Maxwell 56, Leyton/Banner County 6
McCook 63, Holdrege 0
McPherson County/Stapleton 28, Sioux County 25
Meridian 50, Parkview Christian 0
Milford 39, Fillmore Central 0
Millard North 17, Papillion-LaVista 16
Minatare 96, Arthur County 56
Mullen 46, Sandhills/Thedford 28
Nebraska Christian 24, Fullerton 12
Nebraska City 14, Falls City 9
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Madison 6
Norfolk 17, Omaha Central 14
Norfolk Catholic 21, Battle Creek 7
Norris 27, Gross Catholic 14
North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Mitchell 21
Omaha Concordia 24, Platteview 6
Omaha North 49, Lincoln Northeast 3
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 79, South Sioux City 16
Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, Waverly 14
Omaha Westside 35, Elkhorn South 21
Ord 21, Broken Bow 14
Overton 68, Anselmo-Merna 22
Papillion-LaVista South 50, Bellevue East 0
Pender 48, Mead 42
Plattsmouth 28, Ralston 18
Pleasanton 57, Loomis 14
Ravenna 52, Palmer 32
Scottsbluff 34, Lexington 7
Seward 55, Hastings 10
Shelton 14, Heartland 6
Sidney 41, Ogallala 18
Silver Lake 59, Hampton 21
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 53, Ansley-Litchfield 8
South Platte 84, Potter-Dix 0
Southern 40, Elmwood-Murdock 12
Southwest 50, Arapahoe 38
Spalding Academy 78, Walthill 12
St. Edward 58, Santee 12
St. Paul 21, ONeill 14
Sterling 54, Deshler 52
Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 0
Tekamah-Herman 24, Yutan 8
Thayer Central 12, Tri County 8
Wahoo 14, Bishop Neumann 12
Weeping Water 58, Omaha Brownell Talbot 32
West Point-Beemer 23, Wayne 22
Wilcox-Hildreth 92, Eustis-Farnam 46
Wisner-Pilger 54, Homer 12
York 35, Northwest 19

The post UPDATED: H.S. Football Scores 10-5 appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting in La Vista Charged Man Accused of Stopping Train in Nebraska Sentenced Toddler Hurt In Bounce Pad Accident Has Died Sasse On His Supreme Court Vote Amnesiac Woman Found in New Jersey Identified As Missing Mom Wild Bird Habitat is 25 Years Old