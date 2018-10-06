UPDATED: H.S. Football Scores 10-5

Thursday (10/04/2018)
Bloomfield 30, Randolph 12
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 40
Lincoln Southeast 21, Lincoln Pius X 14
Medicine Valley 44, Brady 0
Millard West 30, Grand Island 24
Omaha Burke 42, Fremont 7
Osmond 54, Winside 14
Riverside 56, Plainview 10
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37, Maywood-Hayes Center 18
Friday (10/05/2018)
Adams Central 43, Minden 0
Ainsworth 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 12
Allen 32, Wausa 26
Alliance 42, Gering 14
Aquinas Catholic 52, North Bend Central 14
Arlington 20, Boys Town 6
Ashland-Greenwood 43, Lincoln Christian 7
Aurora 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 7
BDS 56, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 6
BRLD 56, Louisville 20
Beatrice 27, Crete 14
Bellevue West 55, Omaha South 0
Bennington 46, Schuyler 7
Bertrand 46, Elwood 12
Blair 28, Mount Michael Benedictine 12
Boyd County 28, West Holt 15
Bridgeport 35, Southern Valley 6
Burwell 21, Arcadia-Loup City 12
CWCE 26, Stuart 14
Cambridge 62, Alma 12
Centennial 28, Shelby-Rising City 15
Central City 49, Fairbury 0
Central Valley 44, St. Mary’s 6
Centura 49, Gibbon 7
Chase County 12, Chadron 8
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Cedar Bluffs 0
Clearwater-Orchard 38, Twin Loup 7
Cozad 15, Kearney Catholic 9
Creighton 56, North Central 6
Creighton Preparatory School 60, Omaha Northwest 13
Cross County 54, Nebraska Lutheran 22
David City 21, Twin River 20
Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Superior 0
Douglas County West 46, Fort Calhoun 24
EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) 62, East Butler 18
Elm Creek 28, Amherst 22
Freeman 12, Johnson County Central 8
Garden County 34, Wauneta-Palisade 20
Giltner 50, Axtell 28
Gordon-Rushville 6, Hershey 0
Gothenburg 23, Valentine 0
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Wood River 6
Gretna 39, Elkhorn 21
Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, Crofton 12
Hartington-Newcastle 25, Wynot 20
Harvard 60, Red Cloud 6
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Raymond Central 10
Hay Springs 45, Crawford 6
Heartland Lutheran 44, Dorchester 27
Hemingford 54, Bayard 12
Howells-Dodge 20, Elkhorn Valley 16
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Elgin Public/Pope John 0
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 77, Elba 6
Hyannis 53, Cody-Kilgore 12
Johnson-Brock 66, Pawnee City 0
Kenesaw 1, Franklin 0
Kimball 76, Morrill 14
Lincoln East 59, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln High 56, Omaha Benson 14
Lincoln Lutheran 19, Auburn 16
Lourdes Central Catholic 58, Palmyra 42
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42
Malcolm 46, Conestoga 6
Maxwell 56, Leyton/Banner County 6
McCook 63, Holdrege 0
McPherson County/Stapleton 28, Sioux County 25
Meridian 50, Parkview Christian 0
Milford 39, Fillmore Central 0
Millard North 17, Papillion-LaVista 16
Minatare 96, Arthur County 56
Mullen 46, Sandhills/Thedford 28
Nebraska Christian 24, Fullerton 12
Nebraska City 14, Falls City 9
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Madison 6
Norfolk 17, Omaha Central 14
Norfolk Catholic 21, Battle Creek 7
Norris 27, Gross Catholic 14
North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Mitchell 21
Omaha Concordia 24, Platteview 6
Omaha North 49, Lincoln Northeast 3
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 79, South Sioux City 16
Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, Waverly 14
Omaha Westside 35, Elkhorn South 21
Ord 21, Broken Bow 14
Overton 68, Anselmo-Merna 22
Papillion-LaVista South 50, Bellevue East 0
Pender 48, Mead 42
Plattsmouth 28, Ralston 18
Pleasanton 57, Loomis 14
Ravenna 52, Palmer 32
Scottsbluff 34, Lexington 7
Seward 55, Hastings 10
Shelton 14, Heartland 6
Sidney 41, Ogallala 18
Silver Lake 59, Hampton 21
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 53, Ansley-Litchfield 8
South Platte 84, Potter-Dix 0
Southern 40, Elmwood-Murdock 12
Southwest 50, Arapahoe 38
Spalding Academy 78, Walthill 12
St. Edward 58, Santee 12
St. Paul 21, ONeill 14
Sterling 54, Deshler 52
Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 0
Tekamah-Herman 24, Yutan 8
Thayer Central 12, Tri County 8
Wahoo 14, Bishop Neumann 12
Weeping Water 58, Omaha Brownell Talbot 32
West Point-Beemer 23, Wayne 22
Wilcox-Hildreth 92, Eustis-Farnam 46
Wisner-Pilger 54, Homer 12
York 35, Northwest 19
