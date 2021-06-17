Updated Design Planned for South Lincoln Intersections
Lincoln, NE (June 17, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and officials with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced that an updated design is being planned for the South 14th Street, Warlick Boulevard and Old Cheney Road intersections in southwest Lincoln. The improvement project is estimated to cost $26.4 million and expected to be completed in 2025. The previous proposal for the intersection used an elevated roundabout design and was projected to cost $44.6 million.
“We continue to invest in street improvements that enable residents to move through our city safely and efficiently,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “The updated design offers increased traffic capacity through 2045 at a much lower cost than the previous proposal. It provides the needed improvements at a price that fits within our existing budget.”
The updated intersection design benefits expected:
- A simplified signalized intersection
- Sidewalks and pedestrian connections
- Improved safety by reducing potential vehicle conflict points
- Increased traffic flow
- Additional capacity to serve more vehicles
- Drainage improvements
- Traffic signal improvements
- Trail crossing improvements
- Business and growth opportunities to the surrounding area
The decision comes after the City conducted a full analysis of the intersection and what is necessary to meet future traffic demand in the area and the needs of the public. “The updated intersection design checks off all the boxes with similar benefits,” said LTU Director Liz Elliott.
“Minor lane changes and re-striping improvements made in 2013 provided short-term relief and offered opportunities to analyze the best long-term and cost-effective solution.”
The City will begin the process to select an engineering firm to begin design this summer.
