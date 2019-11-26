UPDATE: Victim Identified In Monday’s Fatal Crash At NW 48th and Highway 34

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 26)–Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators have identified the person killed in a crash at NW 48th and Highway on Monday afternoon.
Deputies say 87-year-old Richard Gardner of Seward was pronounced dead at the scene, when efforts by a bystander, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Malcolm Fire and Rescue to revive him were unsuccessful. In a statement to KFOR News, investigators say a car driven by Gardner was northbound on NW 48th Street, when it ran a red light and hit an eastbound truck driven by 69-year-old Dale Nobbman of Pleasant Dale.
The car ended up on the northeast corner of the intersection, while the truck was in the westbound lanes of Highway 34. Nobbman and his passenger, 50-year-old Dayton Stejskal of Lincoln, were not hurt in the collision.
Gardner’s son, 59-year-old Bruce Gardner of Windsor, Colorado, was following in a separate vehicle behind his dad’s car and wasn’t hurt.
Alcohol is believed to be not involved.
Monday 4:53 pm
Our media partner 10/11 has reported that one person has died following a crash near Highway 34 and NW 48th Street, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, a black BMW ran a red light and hit a box truck, pushing both vehicles into a ditch.
The crash took place around 2:55 p.m. The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead, according to LSO. The box truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. LSO said Highway 34 from 31st Street to 48th Street will be closed for at least an hour.
The story will be updated when more information is available.
