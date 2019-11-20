UPDATE: Stabbing Victim At 48th In Stable, But Critical Condition

Lincoln Police reported late afternoon that the 52 year old stabbing victim at 48th and M street is in stable but critical condition. The victim was stabbed by 26 year old Lawson C. Ballard early Wednesday morning that led to the closure of 48th Street.
Ballard explained that he hired the victim to be a private investigator, but when the victim asked for more and more money over the course of the evening and morning, Ballard believed he was being scammed.
Ballard said that, as he was walking up the steps to the apartment, he turned around and began stabbing the victim. He and the victim fought over the knife, he said, and Ballard eventually shoved the victim towards 48th Street and went back inside his apartment to clean up the blood. Officers cited Ballard for 1stDegree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, both felonies.
