UPDATE: Protesters Causing Damage

May 31, 2020 @ 6:32am

(KFOR NEWS May 31, 2020)  Protesters met police outside the Hall of Justice, 555 S. 10th Street, early Sunday morning.

Police deployed tear gas near a crowd throwing water bottles and fireworks at officers.

Rioters sprayed graffiti on nearby buildings, vandalizing and breaking windows.  Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports hearing of a fully-involved fire on the first story of a building at 601 S 12th Street.

A 10/11 NOW crew filming the vandalism was targeted, shoving a reporter.  Reports indicated a photographer at another local station was also struck.  Neither was seriously injured.

This is a developing story.  KFOR will provide additional updates as they become available.

