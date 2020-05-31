UPDATE: Protesters Causing Damage
(KFOR NEWS May 31, 2020) Protesters met police outside the Hall of Justice, 555 S. 10th Street, early Sunday morning.
Police deployed tear gas near a crowd throwing water bottles and fireworks at officers.
Rioters sprayed graffiti on nearby buildings, vandalizing and breaking windows. Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports hearing of a fully-involved fire on the first story of a building at 601 S 12th Street.
A 10/11 NOW crew filming the vandalism was targeted, shoving a reporter. Reports indicated a photographer at another local station was also struck. Neither was seriously injured.
This is a developing story. KFOR will provide additional updates as they become available.