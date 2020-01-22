UPDATE: Owners Behind Campground Site Northeast of Lincoln Withdraw Proposal

(KFOR NEWS January 22, 2020) After nearly 7 hours of discussion Tuesday before the Lancaster County Board of Supervisors, the people proposing a 200-plus campsite on 45-acres northeast of Lincoln near Davey Road and Highway 77 mid-afternoon withdrew the proposal.
County Board chair, Sean Flowerday, told KFOR NEWS Wednesday morning owners of the proposed campgrounds had agreed on Tuesday to reduce the number of campsites from 240 to 150…about the same size as the entire community of Davey. Flowerday said his fellow commissioners also reduced the number of days a camper could stay from 180 to 120 and the number of long-term stays from 180 to 90 days. A County Board vote was anticipated Tuesday, January 28th, but Wednesday afternoon, Flowerday contacted KFOR NEWS and said the owners had withdrawn the proposal.
Stay with KFOR NEWS for further developments.