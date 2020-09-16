UPDATE: Natural Gas Back On In Bennet
(KFOR NEWS September 16, 2020) Natural gas is back on in the community of Bennet.
Black Hills Energy technicians were forced to shut down service to the entire town after a third party damaged a natural gas main near the intersection of Madison and Cottonwood streets. Technicians went door-to-door relighting pilot lights to approximately 300 gas meters.
Black Hills spokesperson, Brandy Johnson, told KFOR NEWS this morning (Wednesday), all service was back on as of 9pm Tuesday night.
