Update: Missing Omaha Teenager Found Safe

Our media partner 10/11 reported that the Omaha Police said that Xavier Lowman has been found safe and returned to his family. The teenager went missing on Sunday afternoon and was returned home on Monday. “He has been reunited with his family. Thank you all for your help in sharing this information,” OPD said.
According to police, Xavier Lowman went missing Sunday from his home near 18th and Grace Street at 4:45 p.m.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
