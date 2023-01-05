UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe

104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

January 5, 2023 5:35AM CST
(KFOR NEWS  January 5, 2023)   A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning.

Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am  Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.

We’re told someone from the public spotted her, called police, who returned the woman to her home.

