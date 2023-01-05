UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe

(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning.

Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.

We’re told someone from the public spotted her, called police, who returned the woman to her home.

READ MORE: COVID Dial Holds Steady