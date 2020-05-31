UPDATE: Media Partner 10/11 Reports On Saturday Night Protest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Our media partner 10/11 reported on the protests in downtown Lincoln as it turned increasingly more intense on Saturday night as teargas was deployed on a group outside the Hall of Justice around 11:30 p.m.
After hours of peaceful protests throughout the city, things took a more aggressive turn outside the Hall of Justice, located at 555 S. 10th Street. Water bottles and fireworks were thrown at officers, leading police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. The standoff between officers and protesters continued through the midnight hour, with police firing teargas and protesters shooting fireworks back at them.
Numerous nearby buildings were vandalized with rioters spraying graffiti and breaking windows. There were reports of multiple buildings being broken into, and around 3am there was a report of a fully-involved fire on the first story of the building at 601 S 12th Street.
In the early morning hours, some individuals targeted a 1011 NOW crew who was filming the vandalism, shoving our reporter who was operating the camera. A photographer at another local station was also struck. Neither was seriously injured.
Earlier, another large gathering took place at Centennial Mall and O Street which moved to the Nebraska State Capitol building, but this one remained peaceful. A number of peaceful protesters told 1011 NOW many who were committing violence were not a part of the original protest, and were harming their cause.
The downtown protests come after a group damaged and looted a gas station and another business early Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police said multiple officers were injured and multiple arrests were made.
